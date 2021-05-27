Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France's Macron seeks forgiveness over Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognised his country's role in the Rwandan genocide and hoped for forgiveness at a memorial in Kigali on Thursday, seeking to reset relations after years of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 atrocities. "Only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, and in doing so give the gift of forgiveness," Macron said at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are buried. Rows of skulls lie there in a mass tomb and the names of the victims are inscribed on a black wall.

Death threats and the KKK: Inside a Black Alabaman's fight to remove a Confederate statue

Ever since Camille Bennett started her campaign to relocate a Confederate statue from outside the county courthouse in her hometown of Florence, Alabama, she has seen it all: threats, violent online messages and intimidation attempts. There was the suggestion from a white pastor that somebody wire her mouth shut; then there was the time a white motorcyclist sped towards her and two boys during a racial justice march last summer, telling her to "get the fuck out the way."

Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia closes due to crackdown

Open Russia, an opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said on Thursday it had decided to end its operations in Russia to protect its members from the risk of being jailed. Russian authorities have been cracking down on anti-Kremlin activism ahead of September parliamentary elections. Open Russia said it had taken the decision due to a draft law that threatens anyone cooperating with "undesirable" groups with jail terms.

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted - Swiss email provider

A bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for forcing a Ryanair jetliner carrying a dissident journalist to land in Minsk was sent after the plane was diverted, privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday. The Belarusian authorities said they ordered the plane, which was in Belarusian airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital on Sunday because of a bomb threat from the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Italy's leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

Carla Fracci, one of the most famous ballerinas of the 20th century who emerged from humble origins in Italy to dazzle audiences in theatres around the world, has died, her family said on Thursday. She was 84 and had been suffering from cancer.

UN rights chief says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights said on Thursday that Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Islamist group Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel. Michelle Bachelet said her office had verified the deaths of 270 Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including 68 children, during violence this month. Most were killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza, where Israel fought militants for 11 days. The conflict ended with a ceasefire.

Taiwan says request to drop word 'country' preceded BioNTech vaccine deal collapse

Germany's BioNTech asked Taiwan to remove the word "country" from their planned joint announcement on a COVID-19 vaccine sale to the island, its health minister said, as he outlined the collapse of the deal which Taipei blames on China.

Taiwan and China are engaged in an escalating war of words after Beijing separately offered shots to the Chinese-claimed island via Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract to sell them in Greater China.

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide's claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last year, delivered a withering attack on his former boss during seven hours of testimony before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, casting Johnson as incompetent, disorganised and unfit to be the prime minister.

Exclusive: Hong Kong security chief threatens tycoon Lai's bankers with jail if they deal in his accounts

Hong Kong's security chief sent letters to media tycoon Jimmy Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank this month threatening up to seven years' jail for any dealings with the billionaire's accounts in the city, according to documents seen by Reuters. The letters, signed by Secretary for Security John Lee, were sent to Lai after the Hong Kong authorities announced the freezing of his majority stake in publisher Next Digital and local accounts of three companies owned by him under a sweeping new national security law.

Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

Politicising the origins of COVID-19 would hamper further investigations and undermine global efforts to curb the pandemic, China's U.S. embassy said after President Joe Biden ordered a review of intelligence about where the virus emerged. The embassy in Washington said in a statement on its website on Wednesday evening "some political forces have been fixated on political manipulation and (the) blame game".

