C'garh: Naxal involved in Apr 3 attack in Sukma surrenders
- Country:
- India
A naxal allegedly involved in the ambush last month in which at least 22 security personnel were killed on Sukma-Bijapur border surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.
Bhimsen Vekko (20), a member of the Maoists' `platoon 13', turned himself in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijapur district, said a senior police official.
Vekko had joined the naxal movement in 2016 and was involved in several incidents of violence including the attack on security personnel on Sukma-Bijapur border on April 3 this year, he said.
He told the police that he was disappointed with the ''hollow'' ideology of the rebels and discrimination and hence decided to surrender, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
CRPF jawan hailed for rescuing critically injured civilian from gorge in J-K's Ramban
Chhattisgarh reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM directs officials to stop all construction works in Naya Raipur
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh stops major construction projects, cancels tenders for new assembly building