C'garh: Naxal involved in Apr 3 attack in Sukma surrenders

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:33 IST
A naxal allegedly involved in the ambush last month in which at least 22 security personnel were killed on Sukma-Bijapur border surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

Bhimsen Vekko (20), a member of the Maoists' `platoon 13', turned himself in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijapur district, said a senior police official.

Vekko had joined the naxal movement in 2016 and was involved in several incidents of violence including the attack on security personnel on Sukma-Bijapur border on April 3 this year, he said.

He told the police that he was disappointed with the ''hollow'' ideology of the rebels and discrimination and hence decided to surrender, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

