C'garh: Naxal involved in Apr 3 attack in Sukma surrenders

A naxal allegedly involved in the ambush last month in which at least 22 security personnel were killed on Sukma-Bijapur border surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

Bhimsen Vekko (20), a member of the Maoists' `platoon 13', turned himself in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijapur district, said a senior police official.

Vekko had joined the naxal movement in 2016 and was involved in several incidents of violence including the attack on security personnel on Sukma-Bijapur border on April 3 this year, he said.

He told the police that he was disappointed with the ''hollow'' ideology of the rebels and discrimination and hence decided to surrender, the official added.

