Eunuch, teenage boy among six held for killing man

Police have apprehended a eunuch, a 16-year-old boy and four others for allegedly killing a man in Shivaji Nagar area of eastern Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

The victim, identified as Suhail Ahmed Shah (35), was allegedly thrashed and stabbed to death in the morning in Bainganwadi locality, and the accused were nabbed within hours of the crime, he said.

The victim was having a drink with his colleague when the latter called up a woman named Shehnaz Anwar Hussain Sheikh (40) and asked her to come to the spot. Shehnaz also brought a eunuch named Kaleem alias Kaynat Shabbir Ansari along with her, the official said.

Shah noted down the eunuch's mobile number and asked them to go. After some time, Shah rang up the eunuch and demanded sexual favours from her, he said.

''The eunuch narrated the incident to Shehnaz, who along with her family members reached the spot where the deceased was having drink and all of them started bashing him up. One of the attackers, Yaseen Moin Khan alias Irfan alias Ghoda (26), stabbed Suhail while other kept thrashing him,'' he said.

After some time, they fled from the spot on seeing Suhail lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Someone later informed the police, who rushed to the spot and admitted him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, police said.

Apart from Shehnaz, eunuch Kaleem and the boy, three others who were apprehended were identified as Shakeel Idris Sheikh alias Aasu (29), Sameer Asab Ali Khan (20), Afreen Suleman Sheikh (23), police added.

Prime accused in the case, Yaaeen Moin Khan, is yet to be nabbed, they said.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), and further investigation into the case is on, the police official said.

