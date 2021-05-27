Left Menu

U’khand: Mahesh Jeena sworn in as MLA

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:49 IST
Newly elected legislator from Salt Mahesh Jeena was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Speaker Premchand Aggarwal administered the oath to Jeena in the presence of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Cabinet ministers Bansidhar Bhagat and Ganesh Joshi.

Jeena was elected as an MLA from Salt in a bypoll held in April.

Bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of Mahesh Jeena's younger brother and sitting MLA from the seat Surendra Singh Jeena due to COVID-19 late last year.

