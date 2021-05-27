U.N. appeals for $95 mln to help Palestinians
Reuters | New York | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United Nations appealed on Thursday for $95 million to help Palestinians over the next three months in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- The United Nations
- Gaza
- Israel
- East
- Palestinian
- West Bank
- Jerusalem
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sirens blare, explosions heard in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire
Israel, Palestinian supporters clash near Israeli consulate in New York
35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates
Israel-Palestine conflict: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
US expresses 'serious' concern over Israel-Palestine conflict, calls for de-escalation