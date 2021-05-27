Left Menu

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen C P Mohanty reviews security situation in Ladakh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Thursday reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of the force in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Defence Spokesperson Lt Colonel Emron Musavi said.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff visited the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps where he was briefed about the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in eastern Ladakh, he said.

The defence spokesperson said that Lt Gen Mohanty, accompanied by General Officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen P G K Menon, will visit the forward areas in Ladakh on Friday and Saturday and interact with the troops deployed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

