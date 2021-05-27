Left Menu

Lakshadweep admin justifies reform push, says it wants to develop islands like Maldives

Lakshadweep is very peaceful.But now few cases are emerging, he said, responding to queries on various regulations of the new administration.The press meet was held amid mounting protest from opposition parties against anti-people policies of administrator Praful Patel in the islands.The collector said the administration wanted to develop islands like Maldives in the next 10 or 20 years.The islands are very critical from a security point of view.So we are planning for a holistic development for these islands.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:57 IST
Lakshadweep admin justifies reform push, says it wants to develop islands like Maldives
  • Country:
  • India

The Lakshadweep administration, which is under attack from the Opposition for its reform measures, on Thursday said it was laying the foundation for the future of islands in a planned way and to develop it on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

Rejecting allegations that all measures were taken without taking people of the islands into confidence, Lakshadweep District Collector S Asker Ali said those who are having vested interests and those involved in illegal business were carrying out propaganda against the administration.

''Lakshadweep is very peaceful. It will remain peaceful.

Now also in the islands it is very peaceful,'' Ali told a press conference here.

Justifying the decision to introduce the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) in the islands, the official said this is to check the incidents like drug abuse and increasing cases of sexual abuse of children.

''So when we plan to develop this island holistically we cannot compromise on the Law and Order fronts. Lakshadweep is very peaceful.

But now few cases are emerging'', he said, responding to queries on various regulations of the new administration.

The press meet was held amid mounting protest from opposition parties against ''anti-people'' policies of administrator Praful Patel in the islands.

The collector said the administration wanted to develop islands like Maldives in the next 10 or 20 years.

The islands are very critical from a security point of view.

''So we are planning for a holistic development for these islands. From a security point of view Lakshadweep islands are very critical. So we cannot take a chance.

''Basically, we wanted to prepare ourselves for the requirements of the future considering the past experience and present emerging situations,'' Ali said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021