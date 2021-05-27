US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 gain at open as jobless claims dip
The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,432.47. The S&P 500 rose 5.9 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4,201.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13,742.585 at the opening bell.
