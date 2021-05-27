Indian Army provides meals to attendants of COVID-19 patients in J-K's Baramulla

The Indian Army has taken an initiative to provide free food to family members and attendants of COVID-19 patients admitted at the Government Medical College and Indoor Stadium in Baramulla. Speaking to ANI, Dr Azmat, the Chief Medical Officer and in-charge of COVID hospital, said, "At present, 61 Covid patients are admitted in COVID hospitals and every patient has at least two or three relatives with them."

He informed that food was being given to the COVID patients by the hospital itself but there was no such arrangement for the relatives and attendants who came from far-flung areas. These people had been facing a lot of problems getting food due to lockdown in the area, Dr Azmat added.

Lauding the Indian Army's initiative, Dr Azmat said, "It is a really kind gesture from the Indian Army's side to ensure that the relatives do not face any trouble." "This has also increased the interaction between the Army and the local people, which is good for all," he added.

Hoping that the initiative continues, Dr Azmat said that it will be of great benefit to the attendants, especially those from far-flung areas. Manzoor Ahmad, a relative of a COVID-19 patient admitted at the Indoor Stadium, said, "I belong to a far-flung area of Baramulla district and am here with my patient for several days now. But due to lockdown, we are facing problems in arranging food. Our patients are getting food, but the attendants were really troubled due to the non-availability of food due to the lockdown. I am really thankful to the Indian Army for providing us food."

"There are several NGOs too who have been helping us with the food. I thank them all for coming forward during this tough time to help people like us," he added. Surinder Singh, a relative of another COVID-19 patient said, "The Army is serving us and is really helping us in this hard time of COVID-19. I am really thankful to them".

Tauseef Raina, Chairman, Baramulla Municipal Corporation, also appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army. "We really appreciate this initiative of the Indian Army. People were definitely facing a lot of trouble, especially the attendants. We hope that this initiative continues for a longer time so that the attendants would not have to face the same trouble again," he said. (ANI)

