Armenia PM suggests putting international observers on Azeri border -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:57 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Thursday that international observers from Russia or other Minsk Group countries be deployed to Armenia's border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.
Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministries of both countries said, in the latest twist in a simmering border dispute. The Azeri defence ministry accused the men of trying to cross into Azeri territory.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenia
- Azeri
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Interfax
- Russia
- Azerbaijan
- Armenian
- Minsk Group
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia reports 8,217 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths
Maduro says Venezuela will soon receive Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine
Russia registers 8,217 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
San Marino to offer tourists Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
China and Russia using digital tech to sabotage and steal, warns UK