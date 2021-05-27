Left Menu

Armenia PM suggests putting international observers on Azeri border -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:57 IST
  • Russia

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Thursday that international observers from Russia or other Minsk Group countries be deployed to Armenia's border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.

Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministries of both countries said, in the latest twist in a simmering border dispute. The Azeri defence ministry accused the men of trying to cross into Azeri territory.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

