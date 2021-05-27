Left Menu

Healthcare workers attacked in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:03 IST
Healthcare workers attacked in Ludhiana
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Punjab’s health department on Thursday was allegedly attacked in Rachhin village here when it went there to sensitise villagers about COVID-19 testing, officials said.

A member of the team, identified as Suraaj Mohammed, a multipurpose health worker, sustained injuries on his forehead in the attack, they said, adding he was rushed to Community Health Centre in Pakhowal.

“I was attacked with a brick by one villager named Jaspreet Singh when I was sensitising villagers to come forward for COVID-19 testing, '' Mohammed told police.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said such incidents were unwarranted.

Strict action would be taken against those trying to derail the efforts of the government to contain the virus spread, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police G S Bains said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021