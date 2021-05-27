Healthcare workers attacked in Ludhiana

A team of the Punjab’s health department on Thursday was allegedly attacked in Rachhin village here when it went there to sensitise villagers about COVID-19 testing, officials said.

A member of the team, identified as Suraaj Mohammed, a multipurpose health worker, sustained injuries on his forehead in the attack, they said, adding he was rushed to Community Health Centre in Pakhowal.

“I was attacked with a brick by one villager named Jaspreet Singh when I was sensitising villagers to come forward for COVID-19 testing, '' Mohammed told police.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said such incidents were unwarranted.

Strict action would be taken against those trying to derail the efforts of the government to contain the virus spread, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police G S Bains said.

