EU expects political transition in Mali to go ahead, Germany says

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:13 IST
  • Portugal

The latest crisis in Mali will have no immediate effect on the European Union's military training mission in the West African country, Germany said on Thursday.

The EU expects the political transition process in Mali to proceed as planned and until order is restored, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters at a meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

