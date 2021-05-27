Plea for adequate supply of vaccines to national capital; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for the residents, especially in 18-44 age group, of the national capital.

Another issue raised in the petition was that CoWIN portal allows a person to book a date for vaccination only 2-3 days in advance and therefore, once a slot opens, it becomes a game of ''fastest finger first'' to book it.

The plea has urged the court to direct the authorities to allow advance booking of dates, beyond just 2-3 days, for vaccination slots.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer who has contended that the residents of the national capital should not suffer as result of the ''blame game'' between the two governments.

The lawyer, Vivek Gaur (43), in his petition has contended that while the Delhi government claims it has placed an order of over 1.34 crore doses of the vaccines with the Centre, the central government has claimed no such order has been placed.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Gaurav Gaur, has sought setting up of a commission to decide who has been passing on the correct information, regarding the vaccines, to the people.

He has claimed that due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines, he has not been able to get vaccinated till date.

