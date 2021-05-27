70-year-old farmer murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A septuagenarian farmer was found murdered at his residence in Punjab's Mahilpur on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harbhajan Singh (70) and injuries caused by a sharp-edged tool were found on his head, they said.

The incident came to light after his son Mandeep spotted the body, police said.

A murder case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, they said.

