70-year-old farmer murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:23 IST
A septuagenarian farmer was found murdered at his residence in Punjab's Mahilpur on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harbhajan Singh (70) and injuries caused by a sharp-edged tool were found on his head, they said.

The incident came to light after his son Mandeep spotted the body, police said.

A murder case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

