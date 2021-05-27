Left Menu

Ten additional judges of Bombay HC elevated as permanent judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:26 IST
Ten additional judges of Bombay HC elevated as permanent judges
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Ten additional judges of the Bombay High Court were elevated as permanent judges on Thursday, the Law Ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Justices Avinash Gunwant Gharote, Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, Anil Satyavijay Kilor, Milind Narendra Jadhav, Mukund Govindrao Sewlikar, Virendrasingh Gyansingh Bisht, Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, Mukulika Shrikant Jawalkar, Surendra Pandharinath Tavade, and Nitin Rudrasen Borkar were to be judges of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before they are elevated as permanent judges.

While the sanctioned strength of the Bombay High Court is of 94 judges, it is functioning with 62, a shortfall of 32 judges, according to the latest data available on the website of the Department of Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021