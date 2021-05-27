Following are the top stories.

NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Advertisement

DEL28 VIRUS-VACCINE DOSES States to receive 11 lakh COVID-19 doses soon: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 11 lakh doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL75 PM-CYCLONE-MEETING PM reviews Cyclone Yaas impact, asks agencies to ensure restoration of normal life at the earliest New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the impact of Cyclone Yaas at a meeting on Thursday during which he asked the central and states agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

DEL91 VACCINE-SECOND DOSE-DIFFERENT No adverse effect if second dose of different COVID-19 vaccine taken, but it needs scrutiny: Govt New Delhi: Any significant adverse effect is unlikely if the second dose of a different COVID-19 vaccine is administered, but reaching a firm opinion on this will need more scrutiny and understanding, the Centre said on Thursday.

DEL125 BIZ-2ND LDALL TWITTER Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India; Delhi Police slams co New Delhi: The row over Twitter's handling of certain messages escalated into an all-out war of words on Thursday, with the government saying the messaging platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world's largest democracy.

DEL64 BIZ-VACCINE-LD GOVT Pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for earliest possible vaccine imports: Govt New Delhi: Facing accusations of delay in placing orders for vaccines, the government on Thursday defended its vaccine procurement policy saying it has been pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for the earliest possible imports, and has even waived local trials for well-established foreign vaccine makers.

DEL46 BIZ-GST COUNCIL GST Council to discuss tax rate on Covid essentials, compensation to states on Friday New Delhi: The GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a reduction in the tax rate on Covid medicines, vaccines and medical equipment as well as means to make up for the shortfall in revenues promised to states.

DEL126 VIRUS-SPUTNIK VACCINE Govt expects speedy India launch of single-dose Sputnik Light to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive New Delhi: The government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country's vaccination drive, sources said on Thursday.

By Payal Banerjee DEL120 ARMY-LADAKH-REVIEW Army Vice Chief reviews India's military preparedness in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen C P Mohanty on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness in eastern Ladakh on the first day of his three-day visit to the region where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff for over a year.

DEL124 BIZ-RAMDEV-IMA-REPLY Patanjali says 'received' legal notice from IMA, will give 'befitting reply' New Delhi: Patanjali Yogpeeth on Thursday confirmed that it has received a defamation notice served by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), demanding an apology from Yoga Guru Ramdev over remarks on allopathy, and said it will give legally a ''befitting reply''.

DEL70 CHOKSI-INDIA India in touch with Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda to bring back Mehul Choksi: Sources New Delhi: India is in touch with the governments of Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda to bring back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the Caribbean region, sources said on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD22 DL-HC-LD FARMERS Plea for SIT probe into attack on protesting farmers' camp: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea for an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged attack on farmers camped on the outskirts of the national capital in protest against agri laws on January 29.

LGD20 DL-HC-BLACK FUNGUS-2NDLD IMPORT HC allows duty free import of drug to treat black fungus till Centre decides on waiver New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed duty free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating black fungus patients, primarily those affected by it after recovering from COVID-19, on furnishing of a bond by the importers till the Centre takes a final decision on waiving the customs duty on it.

FOREIGN FGN34 US-LD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC for comprehensive dialogue with Biden administration Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday for a series of meetings with senior US officials during which they are expected to review the progress made in bilateral ties in the first 100 days of the Biden administration and lay the groundwork for the future.

By Lalit K Jha FGN29 JAISHANKAR-POLITICS There is a political effort to depict our current government in a certain way: Jaishankar New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there is ''a political effort'' to depict the current government in India in a certain way and there is a difference between the political imagery that has been ''concocted'' and actually the governance record out there.

By Yoshita Singh MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)