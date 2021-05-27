Left Menu

Julius Baer to enter deferred prosecution agreement in FIFA corruption probe

Reuters | New York | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:25 IST
Julius Baer to enter deferred prosecution agreement in FIFA corruption probe
  • Country:
  • United States

The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.

Julius Baer's general counsel confirmed the planned agreement at a hearing on Thursday in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021