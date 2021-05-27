Left Menu

Vice Chief of Army Staff reviews security situation in Ladakh

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Thursday reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of the force in Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:41 IST
Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General C P Mohanty in Ladakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to an official release, the Vice Chief of Army Staff visited the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps where he was briefed about the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in eastern Ladakh.

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty accompanied by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps will visit forward areas in Ladakh on May 28 and May 29 and interact with troops who are deployed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude, and weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

