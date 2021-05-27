Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 mln in FIFA corruption settlement

The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to pay $79.7 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.

Julius Baer has entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement to resolve accusations it engaged in a money laundering conspiracy. The agreement includes a $43.3 million criminal fine and a $36.4 million forfeiture. It was accepted by U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen at a hearing in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement

Switzerland's third-largest private bank has said it has cooperated with the Justice Department since 2015. It has also said it has upgraded its compliance controls and dismissed some clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)