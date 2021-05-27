Left Menu

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 mln in FIFA corruption settlement

The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to pay $79.7 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body. Julius Baer has entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement to resolve accusations it engaged in a money laundering conspiracy.

Julius Baer has entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement to resolve accusations it engaged in a money laundering conspiracy. The agreement includes a $43.3 million criminal fine and a $36.4 million forfeiture. It was accepted by U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen at a hearing in Brooklyn, New York.

Switzerland's third-largest private bank has said it has cooperated with the Justice Department since 2015. It has also said it has upgraded its compliance controls and dismissed some clients.

