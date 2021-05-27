Left Menu

MP: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 4.64 cr, five arrested

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:56 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 9.3 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 4.64 crore and arrested five persons from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a release said on Thursday.

The arrested persons included a jeweller from whose premises Rs 64.85 lakh in cash was also seized, the DRI said.

On a tip off, a car was intercepted and searched in MP's Sagar district on Monday and 7.8 kg of foreign-origin gold bars were recovered from a specially-built cavity in the vehicle, the release said.

The three passengers of the car were arrested.

Subsequently the person who had financed the gold smuggling was apprehended from Sagar, it said.

His arrest led the DRI to a jeweller in Durg district of Chhattisgarh who was allegedly involved in handling smuggled gold. The DRI's Raipur Regional Unit raided his premises and seized 1.5 kg of gold along with Rs 64.85 lakh cash, the release said.

