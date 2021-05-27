Left Menu

Afghan NSA holds talks with senior Indian official in Kabul

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Thursday held talks with senior Indian diplomat JP Singh in Kabul, covering a range of issues including the Afghan peace process.Singh is Joint Secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs MEA.Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon was also present in the meeting, according to the office of the National Security Council NSC of Afghanistan.NSA hmohib met Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and Joint Secretary JP Singh, who is visiting from Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:06 IST
Afghan NSA holds talks with senior Indian official in Kabul
  • Country:
  • India

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Thursday held talks with senior Indian diplomat JP Singh in Kabul, covering a range of issues including the Afghan peace process.

Singh is Joint Secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon was also present in the meeting, according to the office of the National Security Council (NSC) of Afghanistan.

''NSA @hmohib met Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and Joint Secretary JP Singh, who is visiting from Delhi. The sides exchanged views on security, peace and joint diplomatic efforts on issues of importance to the Afghan-Indian strategic relationship,'' the NSC tweeted.

The visit of Singh to Afghanistan came amid the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The US has already announced that its troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11 that would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001.

There have been renewed global efforts to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021