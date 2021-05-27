Left Menu

NCPCR asks WB to give Rs 1 L compensation to kids affected in post-poll violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:20 IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked West Bengal to give a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each child impacted by the post-poll violence in the state.

In a letter issued on Thursday to the district magistrate of Cooch Behar, Pawan Kadiyan, the apex child rights body said the children settled in temporary shelter camps in Dhubri are still living in a general state of fear and shock as a result of irretrievable memories they endured due to eruption of the unprecedented violence.

The NCPCR has asked to ensure a compensation in the form of lump sum of minimum Rs 1 lakh to be provided to each of these minor victims by the state government.

In another letter to K Kannan, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, the NCPCR asked him to conduct a proper inquiry in the matter and register an FIR against the accused persons on the basis of recorded statements of the minor victims and share the copies of the FIR with the Commission. ''It is further requested to your kind self to provide an action taken report in this regard to the Commission within three days,'' the NCPCR said in the letter. The apex child rights body said it has taken cognizance of various media reports and information provided by certain individuals, whose identities have been kept confidential, regarding the plight of several children along with their families who have been subjected to alleged violence, torture and atrocities ''by certain individuals or political party workers in West Bengal''.

The polls in West Bengal were won comprehensively by the ruling TMC. PTI UZM KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

