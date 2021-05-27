Left Menu

EU military training mission in Mali to keep going for now

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:24 IST
EU military training mission in Mali to keep going for now
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The European Union military training mission in Mali will continue for the time being despite the latest crisis in the West African country, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"They (the Mali military) are very much engaged in fighting all over the territory of Mali, and I don't think it is going to help the country to stop this activity," Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon.

"But let's see how things are going."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021