Woman killed, mother injured in explosion in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman was killed and her mother injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

A police official said Sara Begum (49) and her daughter Gulnaz Bano, residents of Sharkoot Vilgam area of Handwara, went to a forest for collecting vegetables on Wednesday and apparently brought a dead shell with them. ''Today, while opening the vegetable bag, a blast occurred, resulting in injuries to both,'' he said.

The injured women were shifted to a hospital where Bano succumbed, the official said, adding, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

