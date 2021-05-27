Rajasthan: Man pushes wife off 3rd floor, flees after informing sis-in-law
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly pushed his wife off the third floor of a building here on Thursday and fled from the spot after informing his sister-in-law, police said.
The incident took place at around 3 pm when Hansraj Bairwa (45) and his wife Nisha Bairwa (40) had gone to see a house for rent in Prem Nagar, Circle Inspector, Udyog Nagar police station, Mohammed Ibrahim said.
Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage Hansraj pushed his wife off the third floor which lead to her on-the-spot death. The couple were not in a good relation from the past few months due to which Nisha was staying at her maternal uncle's house in the city, Ibrahim said.
A case has been lodged against Hansraj under IPC section 30 and efforts are on to nab him, he said. The body will be sent for post-mortem on Friday morning while further investigation is underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nisha Bairwa
- Nisha
- Mohammed Ibrahim
- Hansraj
- Ibrahim
- Udyog Nagar
- Hansraj Bairwa
- Prem Nagar
ALSO READ
COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College sets up RT-PCR testing centre on premises
Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020
Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020 due to knee injury
Soccer-Jordan Larsson replaces injured Ibrahimovic in Sweden Euro 2020 squad
Soccer-UEFA fines Ibrahimovic 50,000 euros for links to betting company