U.S. regrets U.N. move to launch Gaza probe
The United States said on Thursday that it deeply regretted a decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
"The action today instead threatens to imperil the progress that has been made," said the statement issued by the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva.
The United States, which has observer status and no vote at the Geneva forum, did not speak in the all-day special session which adopted a resolution brought by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Palestinian delegation to the U.N.
