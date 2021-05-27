Man held, juvenile apprehended for beating stray dog to death in Delhi

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly beating a stray dog to death, police said on Thursday.

The video of the incident, that took place on Wednesday evening, was widely shared on social media platforms, they said. in the purported video, the accused Jaivinder and his juvenile accomplice can be seen beating a stray dog with stick while another dog is seen barking, police said. Based on a complaint from Gaurav Gupta, the animal welfare officer of an NGO named ''People for Animal'', a case was registered under sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc of any value) and section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and other sections of Prevention of Animals to Cruelty Act and Epidemic act, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, ''During investigation, one of the accused was identified as a juvenile. He was apprehended while Jaivinder too has been arrested.'' During interrogation, they duo told the police that the stray dog was ''mad'' which is why they beat the animal with sticks, he said.

