Armenia's acting foreign minister resigns -Interfax
The acting head of Armenia's foreign ministry, Ara Ayvazyan, has applied for resignation, Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry's spokeswoman Anna Nagdalyan. The resignation takes place amid a new wave of Armenia's conflict with Azerbaijan.
Armenia earlier this month accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army last year.
