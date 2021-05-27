Raj CM, MLAs to contribute May salary for anti-Covid fight

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with all his ministers and all state MLAs have decided to contribute their basic salary for May to the CM Relief Fund for the vaccination of youths.

The state government is getting full support from various sections of the society for free vaccination for people between the age group of 18 and 44 years in Rajasthan, a government statement said on Thursday. The IAS, IPS and IFS officers too have decided to contribute their three-day salary to the Fund, it said adding the associations of the Rajasthan administrative, police, accounts, state tax and the forest services too have come forward to contribute to the vaccination of young people. In a statement, Gehlot said the survival of the people of the state is paramount.

Advertisement

“The cooperation of every section in this direction will further strengthen the efforts of the state government in the Covid management,” he said.

On the chief minister’s instructions, a bank account has been opened at the Jaipur Secretariat branch of State Bank of India with account number is 40166914665 and IFSC code SBIN0031031. Gehlot appealed to people to make a voluntary contribution to win over the present crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)