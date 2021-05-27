BRIEF-UN body ICAO launches investigation into Belarus jet grounding - Ireland

* IRISH TRANSPORT MINISTRY: ‍WELCOMES DECISION OF INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION ORGANISATION TO LAUNCH INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT WITH RYANAIR FLIGHT​

* IRELAND SAYS ICAO INVESTIGATION WILL ESTABLISH WHETHER ANY INTERNATIONAL LAW, OR ESTABLISHED NORMS AND PRACTICES WERE CONTRAVENED IN THIS CASE * IRISH TRANSPORT MINISTER DESCRIBES BELARUS GROUNDING OF RYANAIR JET AS 'ATTACK ON EUROPEAN AVIATION SECURITY' Source text: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/2c115-minister-welcomes-decision-of-international-civil-aviation-organisation-to-launch-investigation-into-incident-with-ryanair-flight/ (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)