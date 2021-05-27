Left Menu

Israel rejects, Hamas welcomes U.N. Rights Council decision to probe conflict

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:19 IST
Israel rejected and Hamas welcomed a decision on Thursday by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the country would not cooperate with the probe, deeming it a bid to "whitewash crimes committed by the terror organization Hamas".

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group called its actions "legitimate resistance" and urged "immediate steps to punish" Israel. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

