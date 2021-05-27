Israel rejects, Hamas welcomes U.N. Rights Council decision to probe conflict
Israel rejected and Hamas welcomed a decision on Thursday by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said the country would not cooperate with the probe, deeming it a bid to "whitewash crimes committed by the terror organization Hamas".
A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group called its actions "legitimate resistance" and urged "immediate steps to punish" Israel. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Palestinian
- Foreign Ministry
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Israel, Palestinian supporters clash near Israeli consulate in New York
35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates
Israel, Palestinian supporters clash near Israeli consulate in New York
Israel-Palestine conflict: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel as tensions flare