Truck with illegal liquor worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Dumka

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:49 IST
Dumka/Deoghar/Chatra (Jharkhand), May 27 May (PTI) Excise department in collaboration with the district police on Thursday seized illegal liquor worth about Rs 80 lakh in Dumka, an official said.

The liquor, meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, was being smuggled to Bihar, the official said.

One person has been arrested in this connection and the truck has been seized.

Superintendent of Excise and Prohibition Department, Dumka, Ashutosh Kumar told PTI that based on a tip-off, the liquor was seized in collaboration with officers of Jama police station.

The police officer said that the value of the seized liquor is estimated to be Rs 30 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh, while in Jharkhand, the value is about Rs 80 lakh.

One Mustafa Khan, a resident of Sheikhpura in Bihar, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the racket.

Meanwhile, Deoghar police arrested 10 cybercriminals and recovered 13 mobile phones, 22 sim cards, a motorcycle, and 48,500 cash from their possession, Superintendent of Police, Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

I n another incident, police arrested one Parmeshwar Ganjhu and recovered opium worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession, SDPO Avinash Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

