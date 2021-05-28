Sweeping bill to counter China wins enough support to advance in U.S. Senate

A sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with China won enough support in the U.S. Senate on Thursday to advance toward a vote on final passage after a delay due to Republican demands for votes on additional amendments.

As voting continued, the tally was 65-34 on a procedural measure to end debate on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, more than the 60 votes needed for passage.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)