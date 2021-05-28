U.S. concerned over detention of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijan

The United States on Thursday said it was concerned by the border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the detention of several Armenian soldiers by Baku, urging both sides to "urgently and peacefully" resolve the issue.

A Russian-brokered ceasefire halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army last year. That conflict saw Baku drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

