Five killed, 3 injured as speeding SUV hits two bikes, one cycle

Five persons, including a child, were killed on Thursday when a speeding SUV lost control and hit two bikes and a cycle in the Fatehpur Chaurasi area here, police said.

The incident took place at about 7 pm when the speeding SUV, after hitting the bikes and cycle, collided with a tree and fell into a ditch in Kalimitti Dabauli village of the district, Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.

He said three persons were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Those killed in the incident included three of a family -- Rakesh, 35, his father Rajaram, 65 and son Ritik, 5.

Two others killed in the mishap were identified as Ashish, 25 and Saurabh, 38, the police said in a statement.

The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot, the SP said, adding efforts are on to nab him.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of those who died and Rs 50 thousand to those injured.

He also asked officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

