No new rule for it to keep an eye over social media: Centre
The Centre on Thursday said it has not come out with any new rule empowering it to keep a check on social media posts or phone calls of individuals. In a viral message, it is being claimed that the Indian government will now monitor social media and phone calls under the new communication rules, PIB Fact Check noted in a post on Twitter.
- Country:
- India
The Centre on Thursday said it has not come out with any new rule empowering it to keep a check on social media posts or phone calls of individuals. The statement came amid an escalating war of words between the government and Twitter over the new social media rules and the recent visit by Delhi Police personnel to the offices of Twitter India. “In a viral message, it is being claimed that the Indian government will now monitor social media and phone calls under the ‘new communication rules’,” PIB Fact Check noted in a post on Twitter. “This claim is fake. No such rule has been implemented by the Government of India. Do not forward any such fake/unclear information,” it clarified. The PIB Fact Check is a social media handle run by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police arrests engineering student for duping COVID patients’ kin seeking O2, home ICU setup
Man held in Rajasthan for duping people by promising oxygen cylinders & concentrators: Delhi Police
After facing backlash over her 'unity for Israel' post, Gal Gadot turns off comments on Twitter
Delhi Police bust Int'l drug racket, seizes over 50 kgs of heroin worth Rs 250 cr; 5 arrested
Delhi Police questions Youth Congress chief about COVID-19 aid, Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with him