Left Menu

No new rule for it to keep an eye over social media: Centre

The Centre on Thursday said it has not come out with any new rule empowering it to keep a check on social media posts or phone calls of individuals. In a viral message, it is being claimed that the Indian government will now monitor social media and phone calls under the new communication rules, PIB Fact Check noted in a post on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 00:51 IST
No new rule for it to keep an eye over social media: Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday said it has not come out with any new rule empowering it to keep a check on social media posts or phone calls of individuals. The statement came amid an escalating war of words between the government and Twitter over the new social media rules and the recent visit by Delhi Police personnel to the offices of Twitter India. “In a viral message, it is being claimed that the Indian government will now monitor social media and phone calls under the ‘new communication rules’,” PIB Fact Check noted in a post on Twitter. “This claim is fake. No such rule has been implemented by the Government of India. Do not forward any such fake/unclear information,” it clarified. The PIB Fact Check is a social media handle run by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup:

Science News Roundup:

Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021