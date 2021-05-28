Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes -live conference
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes, head of parliament Hammouda Sabbagh announced in a live conference on Thursday.
Vote turn out was at 78.66%.
