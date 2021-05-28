U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators -State Department

The United States is outraged that peaceful Iraqi demonstrators demanding reform were met with threats and "brutal violence," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Thursday.

One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)