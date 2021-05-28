Left Menu

Japan to let Myanmar nationals stay under emergency rules - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-05-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 08:03 IST
  • Japan

Japan will let Myanmar nationals who seek to remain in the country stay under emergency provisions, Kyodo news agency said citing the justice minister.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power on February 1 and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with daily protests nationwide against the junta, which has struggled to impose order as opposition against it grows.

