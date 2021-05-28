Japan to let Myanmar nationals stay under emergency rules - Kyodo

Japan will let Myanmar nationals who seek to remain in the country stay under emergency provisions, Kyodo news agency said citing the justice minister.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power on February 1 and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with daily protests nationwide against the junta, which has struggled to impose order as opposition against it grows.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)