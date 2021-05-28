Two held for beating dog to death in Delhi's Okhla

The Delhi Police has held two persons, including a minor, for beating a stray dog to death at the Okhla industrial area of the national capital. According to the police, a case was registered after a complaint by Gaurav Gupta, the Animal Welfare Officer of an NGO called 'People For Animals', after a video went viral on social media on Thursday where two people were seen beating a stray dog.

"One of the accused has been identified as Jaivinder (23) and another accused is a minor," the police said on Thursday. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Animals Cruelty Act and Epidemic Act at Okhla industrial area police station.

The body of the dog has also been recovered, the police said. (ANI)

