Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns in Keys

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 28-05-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 08:35 IST
Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said.

The US Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 pm Crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers, Hernandez said. There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.

Officials didn't immediately know what type of boat the people had been travelling in or where they had come from.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

