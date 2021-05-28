Left Menu

Two suspected NSCN (KN) cadres apprehended for extortion in Nagaland's Phek

Two men, suspected to be cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KN), were apprehended for extortion on Friday by security forces in a joint operation in Nagaland's Phek district.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 28-05-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 09:03 IST
Two suspected NSCN (KN) cadres apprehended for extortion in Nagaland's Phek
Security forces apprehend two for extortion. (Photo: Twitter @prodefkohima). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, suspected to be cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KN), were apprehended for extortion on Friday by security forces in a joint operation in Nagaland's Phek district.

In a tweet, the PRO Kohima, Ministry of Defence in Kohima informed that incriminating documents were recovered from the two accused and were subsequently handed over to the police.

"SecurityForces in joint Ops with Rep of @DGP_Nagaland apprehended two suspected cadres of NSCN(KN) carrying out extortion at Meluri #Phek Dist #Nagaland & recovered incriminating documents. Subsequently handed over to Police," the PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup:

Science News Roundup:

Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021