Two suspected NSCN (KN) cadres apprehended for extortion in Nagaland's Phek

Two men, suspected to be cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KN), were apprehended for extortion on Friday by security forces in a joint operation in Nagaland's Phek district.

In a tweet, the PRO Kohima, Ministry of Defence in Kohima informed that incriminating documents were recovered from the two accused and were subsequently handed over to the police.

"SecurityForces in joint Ops with Rep of @DGP_Nagaland apprehended two suspected cadres of NSCN(KN) carrying out extortion at Meluri #Phek Dist #Nagaland & recovered incriminating documents. Subsequently handed over to Police," the PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence tweeted. (ANI)

