Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for Oct 1 unauthorised assembly
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-05-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 09:13 IST
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organising an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019, during one of the city's pro-democracy rallies that year.
Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the District Court.
This month, Lai - who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019 - and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organising an unauthorised assembly.
