Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Another associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday arrested another associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Kakor.

"Kakor was present at the Chhatrasal Stadium when the incident took place," the police said. Earlier, the police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Sushil Kumar's associates Rohit Kakor and Virendra Binder. Virendra is still absconding.

Eight persons including wrestler Sushil Kumar have been arrested in connection with 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar's murder at Chhatrasal Stadium. The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 from the Mundka area of the national capital, following which a Delhi Court granted six days of police custody of two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch is investigating the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl on May 4 that led to the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar here. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will be hearing a petition filed by Sushil Kumar's mother Kamla Devi and a law student today, which seek to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from "sensational reporting" in the case against the wrestler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

