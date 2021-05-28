Left Menu

India reports 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 9 pc

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:12 IST
India reports 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 9 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days. The daily positivity rate has also gone down to 9 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active caseload in the country has reduced to 23,43,152, with a net decline of 76,755 cases in the last 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,59,459 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said. The recovery tally of India has reached to 2,48,93,410 and the recovery rate stands at 90.34 per cent.

India recorded 3,660 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now mounted to 3,18,895. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,90,39,861 tests have been done so far.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 20.57 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021