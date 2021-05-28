Left Menu

"Centre using pandemic to turn narrative of farmers' protest in their favour": P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the Central government saying that it is 'using the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic' to turn the narrative of the farmers' protest in its favour and called for scrapping of the contentious laws. The government's 'new spin is prolonging the agitation in the midst of a pandemic is unconscionable', Chidambaram said, adding that the government should heed public opinion if it really was the servant of the people.

"As the farmers' protest completed 6 months, the government is using the pandemic to turn the narrative in its favour," he said. He added, "The obvious counter is "prolonging the controversial farm laws in the midst of a pandemic is unconscionable. The farmers are determined, the government is stubborn. If the government is a servant of the people, it should heed public opinion, scrap the farm laws and begin fresh consultations."

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's farm laws for over six months now. On May 16, farmers in Ghaziabad observed 'Black Day' protests to mark the completion of six months. Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre including Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

