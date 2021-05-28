Left Menu

Russia disappointed by U.S. decision not to rejoin Open Skies treaty -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia was disappointed by the United States' decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control treaty, even though the move was expected, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

The U.S. refusal did not create an atmosphere conducive to arms control discussions being held at a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden next month, Ryabkov was cited as saying.

