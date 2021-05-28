Left Menu

Russia, U.S. not discussing prisoner swap of ex-U.S. marine - RIA cites Ryabkov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:43 IST
Russia, U.S. not discussing prisoner swap of ex-U.S. marine - RIA cites Ryabkov
Moscow and Washington are not discussing a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed in Russia for spying, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Whelan was convicted of spying last June and sentenced to 16 years in jail. He denies the charges against him.

