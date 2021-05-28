Left Menu

Student,18, arrested for duping people of over Rs 2 lakh on pretext of providing Remdesivir

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Atul Kumar Thakur said the bank account details were used to trace the accused and she was held.Two mobile phones, bank passbooks and four ATM cards were recovered from her possession and her bank account with a total balance of Rs 1,33,000 was seized, the officer said.The accused told police that she made money by promoting Instagram pages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:05 IST
Student,18, arrested for duping people of over Rs 2 lakh on pretext of providing Remdesivir
  • Country:
  • India

A 18-year-old college student was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them Remdesivir injections, Delhi police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, is pursuing her graduation in Psychology from a distance university in Delhi, they said, adding she duped 11 persons in Delhi and the National Capital Region of Rs 2,25,000.

The woman was arrested on Monday from her house in Seoni.

On May 1, a case was registered at Defence Colony police station in south Delhi on the complaint of one Ankit Kumar, who contacted someone following the leads available online regarding the Remdesivir injections, police said.

Kumar was promised the delivery of five injections for Rs 32,400 so he transferred the amount to their bank but never received them, the complaint said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the bank account details were used to trace the accused and she was held.

Two mobile phones, bank passbooks and four ATM cards were recovered from her possession and her bank account with a total balance of Rs 1,33,000 was seized, the officer said.

The accused told police that she made money by promoting Instagram pages. “Her father runs a medical store and her uncle had suffered from Covid. She saw an opportunity to earn money during this emergency situation and used social media to cheat people who were in an urgent need of COVID-19 medicines,'' the officer said.

From April 29 to May 1, she got many WhatsApp messages on her mobile phone number regarding the injection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021