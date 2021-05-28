Left Menu

COVID-19: Centre to provide over 3 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that more than 22.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) amid the pandemic so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:46 IST
COVID-19: Centre to provide over 3 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that more than 22.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) amid the pandemic so far. Furthermore, 3 lakh (3,20,380) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

"Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses (22,46,08,010) to States/UTs," informed an official release by the ministry. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,48,04,853 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.84 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,84,92,677) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. "As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States and UTs," the Ministry said.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started on May 1.

"Under the Strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier," it added. Meanwhile, as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days. The daily positivity rate has also gone down to 9 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021